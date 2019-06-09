Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Cook. View Sign Service Information Northpark Community Church 2297 E Shepherd Ave Fresno, CA 93720 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Northpark Community Church 2297 East Shepard Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lopez, Jeanette Marie, age 83 of Clovis, CA passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Jeanette was born in Reedley, CA in 1936. Her parents were Georgia and Chester Bergthold, and she graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1954. In 1956, she married high school sweetheart Robert "Bob" Lopez, and they had two children. They moved their family to the Fresno/Clovis area where she worked for Fresno Unified at Ahwahnee Middle School and then Fresno High School. She loved football, baseball, and basketball, especially when Bob played and made sure the referees knew when she disagreed with them. She made her home open to many and reflected Christ's character in her love and care of others. For 40 years she fed many of her family and friends at weekly "Taco Nights." Her impact in this world is seen in how many people felt she was theirswhether as a friend, mom, grandma, great grandma, or auntie. Her daughter Pamela Cook and her husband Kendall Cook, grandson Robert Cook and his wife Elizabeth, and granddaughter Amanda Cook; her son Rick Lopez and his wife Karen; and grandsons Matt Lopez and Josh Lopez and his wife Kathryn, and great grandchildren Cherith and Christian Garcia survive Jeanette. Celebration of life services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Northpark Community Church, 2297 East Shepard Avenue, Fresno, CA. If desired, friends may contribute to either Northpark Community Church or cCare Connects Foundation. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 9, 2019

