Pamela Goss, aged 73 passed away peacefully May 2, 2020. She was born on November 15, 1946 in Kern, California to James and Bonnie Honea. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael. Pamela was a resident of Clovis since 1975. She was a huge Elvis fan, loved to go out for a good meal and couldn't resist a good movie. She is survived by her children, Chanci Askew and her husband Rick of Hayward and Shawna Little of Fresno. She was a beloved grandmother of Dylan, Devan, Sierra, Dana and Chancelyn who were the absolute loves of her life. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

Published in Fresno Bee on May 10, 2020.
