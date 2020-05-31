On Saturday May 2, 2020, Pamela Jean Henderson, devoted wife, loving sister, and amazing mother of four children passed away at the age of 78. Pamela was born in Fairfield Ca on September 18, 1941 and left for heavenly peace at her daughters home in Mukilteo Wa. Pamela was preceded in death by her husband Rob, her father Ernie, mother Imogene, brother in-law Bobby and nephew Chad. She is survived by her four children Shelly Oraze (daughters Taylor Wilde and ( husband Trevor Wilde) and Cayla), Lex (wife Sandra, children Ashley, Avery), Jason, (daughter, Katelyn), Justin (wife Shoshannah, Ambrosia). Sister, Sandra Dobbs, niece Taraina Cart (husband Gary), Great-Niece Shellaine Cart and Grand nephew Coty Dobbs. Pam attended and graduated from Clovis Highschool in 1959. She was a faithful member of Calwa Church and Trinity Baptist. She was known as the "Hat Lady"...hats were always an essential Part of her signature look. Family was Pam's life. She raised four wonderful children, early years as a single parent due to her husbands Navy deployments. Many countless hours she spent helping her children create and make school projects. Being the neighborhood "Mom" and house for all our friends. She served many years as PTA president and was one of the founding members of McLane Bingo which raised monies for the school. Her creative skills were beyond reproach as seen in her beautiful ceramic work, cake decorating and countless church social gatherings complete with themed designs. A celebration of Life will be held this summer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store