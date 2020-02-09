Pam was born in 1962, in St. Paul, MN. Pam graduated from Santa Catalina High School and attended St. Mary's College and the University of the Pacific. Pam had a passion for tennis, travel, classical music and the arts. She was a lifelong learner with a wonderful spirit of being positive and cheerful. Pam is survived by her loving father, Kenneth Jue of Fresno, her sister Susan of Mill Valley, her brother Christopher of Midland (MI), her brother-in-law Richard of Mill Valley, her sister-in-law Claudia of Midland, and her nephews Matthew & Ryan of Mill Valley, Ryder and Devin of Midland, and niece Madison of Midland. Visitation will be held at Whitehurst Sullivan, Burns and Blair Chapel on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Friends and family are invited to a memorial mass at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam's honor to Santa Catalina School's Giving Fund for Teaching & Learning.