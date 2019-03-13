Pamela was a servant at the will of her maker & helped countless women with their search for peace & serenity. Empathetic to the struggles of women in today's society, she dedicated half her life (35 years) to her recovery & those who were still suffering, always there to share her experience, strength & hope. She was graced by god and friends of Bill & Bob. She is at rest peacefully "HAPPY - JOYUS & FREE" Proceeded by Father & Mother Carl & Marie Nix. Survived by, Son, Jeff Sample, Wife Melissa, Granddaughters Destiney, Megan & Kayla Kay Sample of Fresno, Ca. Brothers - Ronald Billie Nix & wife Melody Nix of Fairfield, Ca., Don Nix of Anadarko, Ok. Niece - Heather Marie Nix, Great Niece Abagail Rose Malone of St. Petersburg, Fl. Service will be held in Fresno, Ca. 6:00-8:00 pm Wesley United Methodist Church 1343 E. Barstow, Fresno Ca. 93710
