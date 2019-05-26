Pamela Lynn Hedman (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
WALLIN FUNERAL HOMES
1524 9TH ST
Sanger, CA
93657-3125
(559)-875-6555
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Charter Oak Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Quail Lake Community Church
Sanger, CA
Obituary
Pamela Lynn (Henke) Hedman, daughter of the late Robert A. and Dorotha C. Robertson Henke, was born on November 28, 1959, in Fresno, California and passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 59 at her residence in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, William Matthew Hedman; three children, Kathryn 'Katie', Andrew, and Robert Hedman; stepmother, Shelba Henke of Sanger; two stepsisters, Denise Baumann and husband, Dale of Sanger and Shelly Valorosi and husband, Ray of Madera; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Quail Lake Community Church in Sanger on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.pancan.org. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 26, 2019
