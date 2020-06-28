Pasqual (Pat) Caiazza was born October 14, 1934 in Fresno, CA to Pat & Lena (Imperatrice) Caiazza the youngest of four children, and passed away peacefully at his home in Clovis, CA on June 18, 2020. His wife Jean, 5 children and four grandchildren survive him.

Rosary and Mass funeral will be held at OLPH Catholic Church in Clovis on July 2, 2020, Rosary, 1:00 PM, Mass, 1:30 pm, interment to follow.

Remembrance in honor of Pat may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 2525 Alluvial Ave. #271, Clovis, CA 93611.