Pat Caiazza
1934 - 2020
Pasqual (Pat) Caiazza was born October 14, 1934 in Fresno, CA to Pat & Lena (Imperatrice) Caiazza the youngest of four children, and passed away peacefully at his home in Clovis, CA on June 18, 2020. His wife Jean, 5 children and four grandchildren survive him.

Rosary and Mass funeral will be held at OLPH Catholic Church in Clovis on July 2, 2020, Rosary, 1:00 PM, Mass, 1:30 pm, interment to follow.

Remembrance in honor of Pat may be made to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 2525 Alluvial Ave. #271, Clovis, CA 93611.


Published in Fresno Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Rosary
01:00 PM
OLPH Catholic Church
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
OLPH Catholic Church
