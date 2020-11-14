Patricia Allen
September 28, 2020 - November 7, 2020
Fresno, California - Patricia Lee Allen
September 28, 1940 - November 7, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Lee Allen, born September 28, 1940, entered Heaven's Gates on November 7, 2020, where she was reunited with her beloved husband, A.E. "Buzz" Allen, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by her children and brother Robert Bracken.
Pat grew up in Dos Palos, CA and married Buzz in 1959. The couple eventually settled in Firebaugh, CA, where they farmed row crops and raised their four children. Upon retirement several years ago, Buzz and Pat made their final home in Fresno, CA.
Pat was involved as a volunteer for many community activities: Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Little League, Pop Warner football, swim team, parents' clubs, Panoche Guild (that was once a major fundraiser for Valley Children's Hospital), just to mention a few. She was also instrumental in the successful campaign that led to the passing of the bond measure that eventually led to Firebaugh having its own high school, of which all of her children and several grandchildren received high school diplomas.
Pat will fondly be remembered for her hospitality, her feisty spirit, her love of musicals and the performing arts, her generosity, her artistic talents, her striking beauty, and her fierce love of her family. She loved her cats, Buddy and Brody, trips to the beach, and nothing made her prouder than sitting in the theaters and bleachers to cheer on her grandchildren as they participated in stage performances and sporting events.
Her fried chicken and chile relleno casserole were a sure way to lure people to her warm and inviting home, where even strangers were welcomed. No one ever left her home hungry or not feeling loved. To most everyone, as her family continued to grow, Pat became "Grammy", and she wore her new name as a badge of honor. She had a special and unique bond with each member of her family, as well as with her closest friends. Grammy will be remembered for her patriotism, loyalty, grace, and sense of humor.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Cindy and Mike Best of Firebaugh, Todd and Cheryl Allen of Fresno, Joel and Lavonne Allen of Firebaugh, and John and Denise Allen of San Luis Obispo. She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Clayton, Chelsea, Carissa, Taylor, Presley, Nicala, Josh, Jason, Makenna, Brittany, Brock, and her sweet great grandchildren, Charlotte Rose, Abigail, Avery, Zoey, and Ava Rae.
For those wishing to honor Pat's memory, contributions can be to the Central Valley Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
