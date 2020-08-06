Patricia Ann Alviso July 2, 1933 - July 29, 2020 On Wednesday July 29, 2020 Patricia Ann Alviso, loving mother and grandmother passed away at the age of 87. She is survived by daughters Jan Weikle, husband Ken; Kimberly Furrow, husband Mike, grandchildren; Lindsay Contreras, husband Paulo; Christopher Weikle, wife Alison; and Logan Dean; great grandchildren, Valentyna, Paulo and Matteo. Patricia also leaves behind brothers, James McCrea, wife Marilyn; William McCrea, wife Marge; and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her furry friend and companion Sherlock. Born in 1933 to James and Kathryn McCrea in Omaha, Nebraska. Patricia was the oldest of 3 children. As a child she attended St Josephs Catholic Academy where she learned to play the piano. She never tired of playing the piano. Her gift was enjoyed by her family as we enjoyed gathering around the piano and singing. Patricia was also an accomplished seamstress, making dresses for her girls as they were growing up. As an alumni of Fresno State, Patricia applied her BA in political science to a lifelong career in market research.. At a time that market research was dominated by men, Patricia established herself as a pioneer for the industry. She founded AIS Market Research 50 years ago, a company which continues to remain in operation to this day. Even after her retirement, her love of market research never left her. She also served on numerous committees and boards. These include: Fresno Redevelopment Agency, Private Industry Council, Economic Development Agency, Fresno State School Of Business and Downtown Fresno Rotary. In 1976 she was listed in the Top Ten Professional Women and Leading Business. Patricia became a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying family and friends to vacation destinations and a frequent dinner night out. Funeraria Del Angel Tinkler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A grave site service will be held Monday August 10th, 10:30 am, Fresno Memorial Gardens. Funeral home's website is available for condolences. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Animal Center. Mom you gave so much to your daughters. You shared with us the importance of family and a lifetime of love and support. We carry an emptiness within us, but will hold you in our hearts until we are together again.

