Pat was born on August 11, 1937, in Fresno CA to Gilbert "Jerry" and Lillian Upton and passed away on April 5, 2019, at the age of 81. She was very family-oriented. Her children and husband were everything to her. She was the leader of both daughters' Camp Fire Girl groups in the 60s. She made a number of lasting friendships with other leaders in the Camp Fire organization that have withstood the years. Just last month, she met with them for their monthly "Embers" luncheon. During the 70s and 80s, while their children were in high school, Pat and Jim were very much a part of Easton FFA with son, Jimmy and daughter Heidi. Jim hauled the animals to the fairs and Pat would cook pancakes, potatoes, bacon and eggs every morning for all the Washington Union kids preparing to show their animals. This quickly earned them the title of honorary FFA Mom and Dad. Before computers and the internet, Pat was well known as the family's walking spellcheck and encyclopedia. She had all kinds of trivia knowledge in her head and could have easily participated on Jeopardy, one of her favorite gameshows. She loved reading books and watching movies, and was a huge James Bond fan. It was a common thing to hear her infectious laugh when she was watching Pink Panther movies with Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau. Pat was an awesome cook. She had the innate ability to reproduce food, she ate in a restaurant, purely by taste. She never needed the recipe. Pat was preceded in death by her father, Jerry; mother, Lillian; husband James; and brother, Dexter Upton. She is survived by daughter, Susan Quintela; son, James B. Andersen II and wife Crystal; daughter, Heidi Oikle and husband Dennis. She is also survived by grandchildren, Benny Quintela III and wife Olivia, Candice Quintela, Mallory and Colton Andersen, Paul Andersen and wife Brittney, Ruby Baxter and husband Cody, and Nikki Oliver. Great grandchildren, Autumn Andersen, Audra and Benny IV Quintela, and Sullivan Baxter. A Graveside Service will be held at Washington Colony Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made to The , 717 Market Street, suite 450, San Francisco, 94103. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292 Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

