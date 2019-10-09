Patricia Ann Michaels Renn was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, and died on Oct. 4, 2019, in Fresno after a very brief illness. Her family was at her side. Pat moved from Chicago to Fresno when she was a teenager. She graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School in 1948 and married Jack Renn in 1950. Together they raised six children, all who also graduated from SJM. Pat held various jobs over her lifetime, including a stint at the IRS, but her main focus was always her children and later, her grandchildren. She served for several years as president of the Sacred Heart Elementary School Mother's Club, was a Girl Scout leader and when the children were grown, volunteered at St. Agnes Medical Center. Pat and Jack moved from Fresno to Kingsburg in 1993, after Jack's retirement. They traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Pat was preceded in death by her husband in 2003 after 53 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, John Renn (Linda) of Caruthers; daughter, Elizabeth Stockton (Richard) of Madera Ranchos; son, Charley Renn (Regina) of Corvallis, Oregon; son, Roger Renn (Karl) of Concord; daughter, Marianne Rocha (David) of Fresno; and son, Martin Renn (Jeanie) of Gretna, Nebraska. Survivors also include 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel in Kingsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg. Remembrances may be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.