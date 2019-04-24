Patricia was born in Jefferson City, Missouri and passed away peacefully in Murrieta, CA. Patricia lived most of her 88 years in Fresno where she graduated from Roosevelt High School and went on to graduate from UCLA. In 1952, she married William Booth with whom she enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Patricia put her talents to work over the years as a Pre-School Teacher, Manager of Storyland and administrator with the Fresno Community Theater. Patricia is survived by her son William and his wife Susan; daughter Linda Goerzen; Grandsons Jeremy Booth and Andrew Goerzen; granddaughters Jeanette Lambe and Jennifer Goerzen; 3 Great-Grandchildren; brother Joseph Deaton, sister Frances Joan Brown and her husband Douglas; Brother -in-law Ken Booth and his wife Keiko along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at University Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm at 1776 E. Roberts Ave, Fresno followed by a reception at the Church. Remembrances may be sent to Hospice-by-the-Sea at 312 S Cedros Ave Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019