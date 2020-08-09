It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Ellen Renn, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Although she will be lovingly missed here, we know she is with her Lord and savior along side those who have been patiently awaiting her arrival. Born February 21, 1933 to Frank and Edna Kennedy, Patricia was raised in Weiser, Idaho with her brother Jack. She had fond memories of her his school years where she played drums in the band and was crowned the Boise Princess. She was also very proud of her time spent on the homestead in Mineral Canyon. After marrying Charles and settling in San Pedro Ca., they had 3 children Janet Daly, David Renn and Robert Renn; who blessed them with 13 grandchildren, 10 great grand children and 1 great grand child. After raising her kids she went back to nursing school and passed the State Board exam with flying colors. She worked at San Pedro Hospital for many years as an L.V.N. before retiring in Clovis, Ca. where she was blessed to be close to her loving family. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Charles; brother, Jack who she loved dearly, and grandsons, Joseph and Jacob. We will all remember her for her laughter, her love for her family and her dogs, and her big toe pointed to the sky! WE LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU LOVE US GRAM !

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store