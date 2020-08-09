1/
Patricia Ellen Renn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Ellen Renn, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Although she will be lovingly missed here, we know she is with her Lord and savior along side those who have been patiently awaiting her arrival. Born February 21, 1933 to Frank and Edna Kennedy, Patricia was raised in Weiser, Idaho with her brother Jack. She had fond memories of her his school years where she played drums in the band and was crowned the Boise Princess. She was also very proud of her time spent on the homestead in Mineral Canyon. After marrying Charles and settling in San Pedro Ca., they had 3 children Janet Daly, David Renn and Robert Renn; who blessed them with 13 grandchildren, 10 great grand children and 1 great grand child. After raising her kids she went back to nursing school and passed the State Board exam with flying colors. She worked at San Pedro Hospital for many years as an L.V.N. before retiring in Clovis, Ca. where she was blessed to be close to her loving family. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Charles; brother, Jack who she loved dearly, and grandsons, Joseph and Jacob. We will all remember her for her laughter, her love for her family and her dogs, and her big toe pointed to the sky! WE LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU LOVE US GRAM !

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved