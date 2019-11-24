Pat Fernandes, 72 of Ocean Isle Beach, NC died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia NC after an extended battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Ft Leavenworth Kansas, Pat was the daughter of the late James Bates and Betty Meyers. Pat is survived by two children, David Hunter of Little River, SC and Chris Hunter and his wife, Jessica of Fresno, CA and her sister, Kathie Smith, also of Ocean Isle Beach. Pat also was "Grandma Pat-Pat" to Jessie, Mark, and Luke Hunter of Fresno, CA. Pat graduated from Highlands HS in North Highlands CA. Pat's ashes will be spread near Lake Tahoe. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the LCF Hospice Foundation 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington NC 28401.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 24, 2019