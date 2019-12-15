Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kelly. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our loving mother, grandmother and, great-grandmother, of Clovis, passed peacefully at her home at the age of 87, born as the only child to the late Asa and Bettie Buckelew. Survived by 2 daughters, Debra Janzer, husband Phil, Donna Neely, and partner Bob Haire, grandchildren; Alexandria, Natalie, Richard and Justin; 8 Great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 2 sons, Stanley and Mark Sattler. She was proud of her family and was not shy in sharing this with everyone she knew. As a single mother she worked hard to raise 4 children. She taught them to be honest, hardworking, caring and to walk through life with integrity. Alex recalls how she always made her feel loved, and always put in the time to make them feel special; a card in the mail, a gift she took time to crochet, making jam with her, and eating her homemade snickerdoodles each Christmas. An amazing seamstress, she loved to crochet & knit, making 100's of scarf's and hats for the homeless. One of her joys was working with seniors and managing senior housing in Clovis. She had a love for the ocean and listening to the break of the waves. So now, as we say goodbye to our very loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, we will wait for the day we can hug her again in Heaven...just A little something, to look forward to. My mother, my friend

Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 15, 2019

