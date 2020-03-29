Patricia McConnico

Patti McConnico of Fresno, passed away surrounded by her beloved family. Daughter of James & Evalyn (Badasci) Wood of Lemoore CA. She is survived by her loving husband John of 49 years, son Dr. Tim McConnico, his wife Kristin & 3 granddaughters Hayden, Ellie and Finley and daughter Dr. Laurie McConnico. She is also survived by 3 brothers, 3 sisters, 13 nieces and nephews. Charitable donations in her memory can be made to St. Helen's Catholic School, 4888 E. Belmont Ave. Fresno CA 93727. A celebration of her life is pending.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020
