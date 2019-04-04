Patricia Morgan passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Gene, formerly of Rancho Mirage, CA, now living in Fresno; her daughter and husband, Laura and Ricardo Silberman of Fresno, her grandchildren Tali Whelan and Paul Silberman, and two great granddaughters Alessandra and Luisa Whelan. In addition she leaves her son and wife from Sequim, WA Lex and Karla Morgan and grandchildren Gretchen, Anneka, Derek and Sasha. Patty will be remembered for being a loving mother to Laura and Lex and a steadfast partner of 72 years to Gene. We will miss her greatly. We'd like to thank Somerford Memory Care in Fresno for the comfort and care they provided, and Saint Agnes Hospice for helping in her final months.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Morgan.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 4, 2019