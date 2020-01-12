Pat Poitras passed away to her heavenly home on December 29, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Salem, MA and moved to Fresno in 1970 creating a lifetime of wonderful memories with husband Dick in the Valley. A devoted "Nana" that will be greatly missed. A Rosary/Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10am at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church in Fresno. Private Inurnment to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Pat is survived by daughter Catherine Jameson and family. Condolences may be offered by visiting the obituary at whitehurstsullivan.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020