Patricia Potthast, 88, formerly of Fresno, CA. died June 23, 2019. She was born March 17, 1931 to Hugo Grimmer and Norma Zimmerman in Highland, IL. She married Lester Potthast on April 28, 1951, in Highland, IL. She enjoyed being the school secretary for St. Anthony's School in Fresno, CA for 20 years. They retired to Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland, CA where she was active in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. There she played the organ and enjoyed singing and directing the choir. Patricia is survived by her two children, Matthew Potthast of Fresno and wife, Ellita, and Lucy Blalock of Rio Vista and husband, David; grandchildren, Christopher Blalock and wife, Jennifer, Joseph Potthast, Marie Valdez, and husband, Joe, and Jacob Blalock; and great grandchildren Faith, Kimber, Kellie, and Dylan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Potthast, and her great grandson, Zachary Blalock. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the or St. Paul Education Fund in Highland, IL. Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019

