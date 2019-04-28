Patricia Rodriguez Fick, age 57, was born in Sanger, California and passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019 in Madera, California from a long battle with a rare genetic form of Lung Cancer. Patricia grew up in Sanger, where she graduated from Sanger High School and went on to graduate from Fresno City College. Patricia worked for over 20 years at Madera Community Hospital in the Case Management Department. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and beloved husband, Perry Fick. She is survived by her daughter Ashley Logan and husband, Adrian of Fresno; son, Cameron Fick of Madera; daughter, Jennifer Mendez and husband, Angel of Madera; daughter, Ashley Fick and husband, Anthony Mendoza of Oroville; and grandchildren, Briana, Madison, Aria, Jasmine, AJ, Hayley, Daniel, Isaiah, Hannah, Paige, Shyanne, and Christian. Patricia struggled severely with her health the last few years of her life; however she was always the embodiment of strength. She was our warrior and we will miss her every day. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 28, 2019