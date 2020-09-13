Patricia (Pat) Ann Rusch (Hull) died peacefully in her home on April 8, 2020 in Morgan Hill, CA at the age of 73. Pat is survived by her husband, Grape Rusch, her daughters Cary Williamson from Orange County and Sandra Jamison from Morgan Hill, siblings Richard Hull from Oregon and Joanne Hull from Dublin, CA, four grandchildren Clayton Lobel (19) and Dakota Lobel (14) from Orange County and Jett Jamison (9) and Austin Jamison (4) from Morgan Hill, CA. She is preceded in death by her parents Dr. Donald B. Hull and Jeanne Hull of Laguna Niguel, CA. Pat was born on October 27, 1946 in Long Beach, CA to Donald B. Hull and Jeanne Hull. She grew up in San Marino, graduating from San Marino High School in 1964, California State University, Los Angeles in 1969 and then obtained her Master's in Public Health from UCLA in 1971. She first married Dale Williamson in 1969. After moving to Fresno, Patricia started her own business Dietary Directions with her partner Mary Vestor as Dietetic Consultants. Patricia then married Grape Rusch in 1987 and enjoyed 33 years of marriage and life with him. She was a talented and outgoing individual who loved her family and who was passionate about her hobbies. Pat was an avid traveler who traveled the world during her lifetime and visited every continent in the world. She was a master needle pointer and national needlepoint judge. She was talented in many arts such as stitching, embroidery, beading, bobbin lacing, drawing, gourd making, and many other crafts. She was an active and dedicated member of the American Needlepoint Guild (ANG) and one of her original designs was featured on the cover of ANG's magazine. She authored several nutrition guides while a partner of Dietary Directions, Inc for use in healthcare facilities nationwide. The family will have a celebration of life on September 16, 2020 at 1:00 via Zoom. Friends and family are welcome to attend HTTPS://zoom.us/J/7623026705.

