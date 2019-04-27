Patty lost her 19 year war with ALS. Born to William and Mary Jane Chester, she graduated from Hoover HS and Fresno State. She played badminton at FS and won the mixed doubles NIT in 1978. In 1980 she married her partner, Steve Spring. Patty worked at Home Federal S&L as Branch Manager and California Business Furnishings as Controller. She is survived by her husband, daughters Amy & Emily, son-in-law Steve Aoki, grandchildren Ariana & Maxwell, sisters Peggy & Cathy, and nine nieces and nephews. Patty requested no service. Donations can be made to her Walk to Defeat ALS team, Patty's Pals. http://web.alsa.org/goto/pattyspals2019