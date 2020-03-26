Patricia (Patti) Ann Witt, born December 15, 1933, passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 86. She moved to Fresno at age 6, graduated from Fresno High in 1951 and Fresno State in 1955. Patti was predeceased by her husband Bud in 2005 and her son Jerry in 1973. She is survived by her son, Richard Witt of Porterville, CA, two grandchildren Justin Witt and Jessica Parker, and two great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday March 26, 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A memorial service at Porterville First Congregational Church pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tehran Shriners Hospital Patient Transportation Fund, 5407 E. Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727 or the First Congregational Church, 165 E. Mill Ave, Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 26, 2020