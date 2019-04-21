Patrick James DeMera of Madera,CA passed on March 29 th , 2019 at the age of 55. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwen DeMera. He is survived by his father Neil, Betzy Guillen, Tim and Debbie DeMera, Michael and Kathy DeMera, Daniel and Liz DeMera, Nicki, Ashley, Ryan DeMera and many cherished relatives. Patrick will be remembered for his many attributes: His kind gentle manner, sense of humor and adventure, radiant smile, jovial personality, love for his family and his passion for helping others in need. Patrick was loyal to friends, committed to family, mischievous when the opportunity arose but most of all he was loved dearly. His absence will leave a permanent ache in the hearts of those touched by him. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Shrine of Saint Therese Catholic Church on April 25 th , at 11:00 AM.