Patrick Kurihara
1950 - 2020
Patrick Kurihara
April 2, 1950 - November 9, 2020
Orosi, California - Patrick Gill Kurihara was born in Dinuba, CA on April 2, 1950 to Alice (Abe) Kurihara and Don Kurihara. He went to school in Orosi and graduated with a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1973 from the University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA. In 1978 he moved back to Orosi to farm with his father and was active with the Nisei Farmers League. A loyal Dodger fan Pat was able to watch all the playoff games and see his beloved Dodgers win the World Series. He farmed until his death on Nov. 9, 2020. He is survived by sister, Ellen Laines, brother-in-law Donald Laines and nephews, Eric and Bradley, wife Pattie Kurihara and sons, Jason, Tom, and Michael who continue to run the family farm.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 12, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
