Patrick Kurihara

April 2, 1950 - November 9, 2020

Orosi, California - Patrick Gill Kurihara was born in Dinuba, CA on April 2, 1950 to Alice (Abe) Kurihara and Don Kurihara. He went to school in Orosi and graduated with a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1973 from the University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA. In 1978 he moved back to Orosi to farm with his father and was active with the Nisei Farmers League. A loyal Dodger fan Pat was able to watch all the playoff games and see his beloved Dodgers win the World Series. He farmed until his death on Nov. 9, 2020. He is survived by sister, Ellen Laines, brother-in-law Donald Laines and nephews, Eric and Bradley, wife Pattie Kurihara and sons, Jason, Tom, and Michael who continue to run the family farm.





