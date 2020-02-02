Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Brock. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM The Old Spaghetti Factory 1610 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by her loving family Patsy Sue Brock passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Patsy Sue was born on August 4, 1937 in Salinas California to Ken and Nelma Holt. Patsy was an only child. She grew up in Salinas California and later moved to Ashland Oregon where she attended high school at Ashland High. This is where she met the love of her life Rudy Brock. Patsy and Rudy married one year later, and in the fall of 1959 they settled in Fresno California. Patsy first worked as a bank teller for Guarantee Savings in the early 1960's, and as a secretary for Channel 30 Action News during the 1970's. She later became the bookkeeper for her and Rudy's business Brock's Custom Rain Gutters from 1979-2007. Her favorite job of course was being a homemaker, mother, and grandmother. Patsy was a member of The Epsilon Sigma Omicron Honorary Sorority, The Progressive Home Club, and a book club. She loved meeting with her sorority and club friends. These friends became great friends and family to her. She loved reading, gardening, canning, Paris, traveling, collecting stamps, flowers, George Clooney, and spending time with her friends at her clubs. Her passions in life were her family, her near 2,000 book collection of various genres, her purses, and her drinks from Starbucks. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Rudy Brock. She is survived By her sons, Jeff Brock, Kendall Brock and his wife Colette. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Ashley Romberg and her husband Richard, Nicole Dutro and her husband Ronald. She also had two great grandchildren Maegan and Matthew Romberg. Arrangements are being taken care of by the Neptune Society of Central California. Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at The Old Spaghetti Factory located at 1610 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno Ca. 93710

