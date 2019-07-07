Patricia Dale Chaffin passed on Saturday, June 29. She chose to stop fighting her failing body and slipped away peacefully. During her last week, she said many times "It's been a good ride!". Patti was a long-time hairdresser in the Fresno area. She was passionate about her animals, horses and dogs, joining Mutts in Motion flyball club with her border collies. We will celebrate Patti and the joy she brought into our lives on Saturday, July 20 at Sierra Bicentennial Park (north) in Clovis, 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a brief service at 10:00. In true Patti fashion, beverages will be provided. All dogs welcome (people too). Remembrance donations to: For The Sake of Dogs, PO Box 17016, Fresno, CA 93744 or a dog rescue of your choice. Email pa[email protected] or phone 559-299-1656.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 7, 2019