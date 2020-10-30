Paul Steve Accornero, Sr.

January 12, 1936 - October 21, 2020

Clovis, California - Paul was born on January 12, 1936 in San Francisco, California. He passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 in Fresno, California.

Paul grew up in both San Francisco and Madera, California, since his parents had businesses in both communities. He graduated from Madera High School and continued his education at Fresno State University, securing his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business in 1957. While employed with Bank of America, Paul began his studies to become a stockbroker, which he enjoyed working as a financial advisor for over 50 years. His thoughtfulness and generosity were foundational with building strong relationships, which were treasured and will be long remembered.

Paul's spirited and amazing personality, combined with his culinary skills, were a part of his Italian heritage that many people enjoyed at New Wrinkles senior citizen's performing group, at several card-game playing groups, during in and out of California hunting and fishing excursions, and at the family-owned waterfowl hunting club. However, he and his wife of 41 years, Marlys, truly enjoyed hosting family and friends in their home to share their love for life with them all. Many people will truly miss Paul.

Paul is survived by his brother, Giulio Accornero, and his wife Susan; his son, Steve Accornero, and his wife Sandy; his daughter, Cindy Womack, and her husband Larry; his son, Roger Accornero; his brother-in-law, Mike Wright, and his wife Marlene; his stepdaughter, Janine Maxwell, and her husband Thomas Marxmiller; 10 grandchildren; four (4) great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Giulio and Adelaide Accornero; his in-laws, Richard and Frances Wright; his wife, Marlys Accornero; his sister-in-law, JoAnn Ragain, and her husband Kermit; and his stepson, Jeff Maxwell, and his wife Rorri.

The family would like to thank Kaiser Permanente Health Care, Comfort Keepers Home Care, American Ambulance, and Fr. Craig Plunkett for their professionalism to help Paul throughout these past four (4) years with medical and supportive care. Additionally, the family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Irina Chernyakova and the staff at Maple Tree Care Home, which managed the most challenging period for Paul as he transitioned to eternity.

Visitation will be held at Jay Chapel Funeral Directors in Madera on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed inside the chapel at one time. Masks are required.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Madera on November 3, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held after the Holy Rosary at the Church, with Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Madera.





