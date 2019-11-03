Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. Mazzei. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Mazzei was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 1937 and passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a pressman for many years. He will always be remembered for his yearly trips with the family to Pismo Beach, the barbeques and poolside parties with loved ones whom he cherished so dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Patricia in 2017, and his son, Steve in 2004. Paul is survived by his daughter, Shelly Mazzei and her spouse Paul Garcia; his son, Tim Mazzei and his wife Michele; grandchildren, Anthony Mazzei, Mandy Mazzei, and Chistina Zent; his sister, Rosie Scally and many family and friends. As Paul requested, a private memorial service was recently held graveside at the Clovis Cemetery where Paul and his wife Patricia were together once again - this time forever. Hey Dad - knock, knock! Paul Mazzei was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 7, 1937 and passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a pressman for many years. He will always be remembered for his yearly trips with the family to Pismo Beach, the barbeques and poolside parties with loved ones whom he cherished so dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Patricia in 2017, and his son, Steve in 2004. Paul is survived by his daughter, Shelly Mazzei and her spouse Paul Garcia; his son, Tim Mazzei and his wife Michele; grandchildren, Anthony Mazzei, Mandy Mazzei, and Chistina Zent; his sister, Rosie Scally and many family and friends. As Paul requested, a private memorial service was recently held graveside at the Clovis Cemetery where Paul and his wife Patricia were together once again - this time forever. Hey Dad - knock, knock! Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close