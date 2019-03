Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Edward Rush. View Sign

Paul Edward Rush, a devoted family man and talented and accomplished artist, peacefully passed away in his home in Delancey, New York on February 20, 2019. Paul led a full and adventurous life where his extensive range of artistic abilities and interests earned him many accolades and special recognitions. He enjoyed photography, had a passion for history and architecture, and was an accomplished musician and songwriter. In his 20s, Paul wrote a folk song featured in a movie nominated for a Golden Globe award in 2013. Another song he wrote is featured in Cool Hand Luke, an Academy Award nominated movie. Prior to devoting his time and attention to the arts, Paul worked for Reuters News in New York City and for U.C. Berkeley for 18 years. While at Berkeley, he produced many educational and historical documentaries, two of which were recognized with an Emmy Award. For the past 25 years, Paul combined his love for architecture and New York City and started a business leading walking tours. His profound knowledge coupled with his passion for NYC led to a following of customers and a flourishing business. While busy pursuing his passions, Paul never lost sight of what was most important to him - his children and granddaughter. He will always be remembered as a loving father and grandfather and he'll forever be missed by his family. The eldest of four boys, Paul was born in Evansville, Indiana to the late Paul B. and Agnes I. (Auvil) Rush. He is survived by his loving children, Christopher E. (Laurie Chandler) Rush and Cecily Irene-Abigail Rush; their mother; Susan Rush; granddaughter, Beatrix Melita Rush; brothers, Kenneth Rush and Jerry Rush and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Rush. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the Delhi Fire Department, 140 Delview Terrace Ext, Delhi, NY, 13753. Arrangements by MacArthur Funeral Home, 134 Main Street Delhi, NY. For online condolences, please visit MacArthur Funeral Home. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

