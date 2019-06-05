Paul G. Chiames passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born in Fresno on Feb. 26, 1929 to James Z. and Effie Chiames who had emigrated from Greece. Over almost 40 years with Fresno Unified School District, he taught, coached baseball and basketball, served in counseling and administrative positions, and eventually managed the Office of Psychological Services. He was also very active in the Fresno Greek Community, having served as parish president and longtime leader of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anita, son and daughter-in-law Chris & Pennie Chiames, son Paul, daughter and son-in-law John & Terese Caire, and adoring grandchildren Christina Chiames, Natalie Chiames, Maria Caire and John Paul Caire, as well as many beloved relatives and friends. The family will host a reception at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Fellowship Hall on Thursday evening, June 6 from 7:00-9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N. Orchard Street, Fresno, CA 93703. The family requests no flowers; remembrances may be made in Paul's name to the St. George Memorial Fund. For more information on Paul and the services, please visit www.whitehurstsullivan.com.
Published in the Fresno Bee from June 5 to June 6, 2019