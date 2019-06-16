Paul Loren Gage passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 10, 2019. He was 76. Paul was born in Fresno, California on May 19, 1943 to George & Sylvia Gage. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ben and Lee. He is survived by his sweetheart of 57 years, Joyce, children Christopher (Deborah), Shelly Eagar (Cory), Michael (Mechelle), Kevin (Mariah), Paul Andrew, Jennifer Haroldsen and Julie Harrison (Bret). He also leaves behind 29 grandchildren and his two sisters, Loretta Nichols & Nedra Zambrana. Paul was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was involved in Boy Scouts of America for 45 years. Paul had his own business as a general contractor, building commercial buildings. He loved the mountains, especially the giant sequoias. There he felt close to his Savior, Jesus Christ. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5685 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno. Arrangements made by Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.