Paul Guardiola passed away peacfully on Dec 9, 2019 at the age of 83 in Los Angeles, California after a brief illness. Paul was born in Texas to Patricio & Eva Guardiola. Paul is survived by his wife Dora Guardiola, His two daughters, Terry Candanoza & Lisa Meave, son in laws, George Candanoza & Paul Meave, 5 grandchildren: Janiece & Jarett Branch, Paul Meave II, Trisha Candanoza, Chelsea Meave, & Jeremy Meave and his two great grandchildren: Taelyn Burnham & Aeris Branch. A memorial service is planned to celebrate his life. January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM Cornerstone Conference Center 1525 Fulton Street Fresno, CA 93727
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020