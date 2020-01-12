PAUL GUARDIOLA (1936 - 2019)
  • "Dora, our deep condolences to you and your Family for the..."
    - David Guardiola
  • "We will miss Paul lots of love.."
    - George Candanoza
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
The Good Shepard Church AG
300 N. Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Conference Center
1525 Fulton Street
Fresno, CA
Obituary
Paul Guardiola passed away peacfully on Dec 9, 2019 at the age of 83 in Los Angeles, California after a brief illness. Paul was born in Texas to Patricio & Eva Guardiola. Paul is survived by his wife Dora Guardiola, His two daughters, Terry Candanoza & Lisa Meave, son in laws, George Candanoza & Paul Meave, 5 grandchildren: Janiece & Jarett Branch, Paul Meave II, Trisha Candanoza, Chelsea Meave, & Jeremy Meave and his two great grandchildren: Taelyn Burnham & Aeris Branch. A memorial service is planned to celebrate his life. January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM Cornerstone Conference Center 1525 Fulton Street Fresno, CA 93727
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020
