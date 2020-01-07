Paul Guardiola entered heavens gates on December 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California after a brief illness. Paul was born in Texas on December 6, 1936 to Patricio & Eva Guardiola. He was a graduate of Matamoros Bible Institute and spent his life ministering the word of God. In 1959 he moved to Sanger to help start a mission which is now known as Family Worship Center.



He met his bride, Dora (Molina) Guardiola and they married in 1962 and were married for 57 years. They had two daughters, Terry Candanoza & Lisa Meave. He was the owner of C & S Clothing in downtown Sanger during the 70s & 80s.

He also enjoyed being involved in the community and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and helped sponsor a local men's softball team and become City Champs one year.



Paul Guardiola was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God for over 50 years. He served as Pastor in Barstow, Victorville, East L.A., Sacramento, and Shafter. He served as assistant pastor for La Puerta Abierta in East L.A. the last 10 years before retirement. Paul also held a position under the Evangelistic Television Program of La Puerta Abierta as director of the phone evangelism during the daily televised program.



Paul is survived by his wife Dora Guardiola, his five siblings; Rachel Flores, Rebecca Gonzales, Nativadad Arzola, Joe Guardiola & David Guardiola. His two daughters, Terry Candanoza & Lisa Meave, two son in laws, George Candanoza & Paul Meave. His 5 grandchildren: Janiece Branch, Paul Meave II, Trisha Candanoza, Chelsea Meave, & Jeremy Meave. And his two great grandchildren: Taelyn J. Burnham & Aeris J. Branch.

A memorial service is planned to celebrate his life and achievements.



Los Angeles – January 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM

The Good Shepard Church AG

300 N. Monte Vista Street

La Habra, CA 90631