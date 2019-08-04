Lt. Col. (Ret.) Paul Glen Horton, of Clovis, died August 1 after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Maribeth, and daughters Dana (married to Milton Poore), Darcy (married to Mark Kinnersley), stepdaughter Monica Spear, stepson Craig Gerbi (married to Judi), his surviving sibling, Zoe Peverill and cousins, nieces, nephews and extended blended family. Five grandchildren have delighted him and will miss him; Payton and Jake Poore of Madera, Kyra and Kayla Kinnersley of Denver, Colorado and Vincent Gerbi of Half Moon Bay. Born in Clovis on September 30th, 1944, Paul flew the family fixed wing airplane and was the youngest private pilot in California at that time. When he was drafted into the Army, he transferred his flight skills into a distinguished military career serving around the world proudly for 23 years. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, he earned the Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, and Armor Aviator Badge to name a few. After retirement, Paul and Maribeth enjoyed weekends on their mountain property. A passionate animal lover, he was known for adopting feisty old dogs from the shelter and giving them a new lease on life. As a result, he leaves behind his beloved Herbie who misses him dearly. Services will be held Thursday August 8th at 10 a.m. at Chapel of the Light in Fresno followed by a private interment at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to Hinds Hospice or an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019