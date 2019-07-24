"Jim" Tiller was born and raised in Fowler, CA and passed away in Kingsburg, CA at the age of 81. Jim worked for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph for 42 years and ran a TV repair business from his home. He proudly served as a National Guard officer for 6 years. Jim was preceded in death by his father, William Paul, mother, Erma, and younger sister, Janice. Jim leaves his wife of 56 years, Judith and his three sons Paul, Jeffery, and Eric as well as 3 grandchildren Aundrea, Jacob, and Jillian. A memorial service will be held July 27th at 11:30 a.m. at the Selma Portuguese Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to FriendsofOceanoDunes.org.