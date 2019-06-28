Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Schechter. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Belmont CC Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Martin Schechter, 75, died Friday, June 21, 2019. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Deborah Lifton Schechter; his son, Fred Schechter (Shannon); his daughter, Marcie Schechter Kazanjian (Daniel); his sister, Susan Hogg (John); 3 grandsons, Jacob, Seth and Benji; cousins, nieces, nephews, many close friends and former students. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Francis Schechter and his sister, Rebecca Pollack as well as aunts, uncles and cousins on the Fein and Schechter sides. After moving from New York to California, Paul attended Cal Poly SLO, Hancock and began his Athletic Training studies at Cal Poly Pomona. He earned his Master's at Azusa Pacific and traveled extensively with International Track and Field teams during the early part of his career. Paul's first job was at Occidental College and, after a 2 year stop at Cal State LA., Paul spent 27 years at Fresno State. He started as Head Athletic Trainer with one student AT, by 2000, he was Coordinator of Football and Baseball Operations, Director of Development and Director of Sports' Medicine. While at Fresno State he was honored with many awards which culminated in his 2016 induction into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame. Paul will be remembered for helping his family, colleagues, students, athletes and friends. It's what he did. A celebration in his memory will be Saturday, June 29th from 10-3 at Belmont CC. Donations to Paul Schechter Memorial Scholarship.Checks to Bulldog Foundation, P.O. Box 26267, Fresno 93729 Please write Paul Schechter on the memo line.BDF 559 278-7160 Published in the Fresno Bee on June 28, 2019

