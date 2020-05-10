Paul Wesley Shaw was born in Nyssa Oregon on March 21, 1941 to Herbert and L.Cl Shaw. Paul passed away in Gold Beach Oregon on May 1, 2020. He was the youngest of eight children. Paul graduated from high school in Vale Oregon and moved to Fresno California where he spent 56 years. He owned Shaw Steel Structures and Shaw Construction and built hundreds of buildings throughout the Western United States. He and his wife, Mildred "Mickey" Shaw, moved to Gold Beach Oregon in 2017. Paul is survived by Mickey Shaw, his wife of 59 years, their children Wes Shaw, his wife, Gloria, Tangee Pinheiro and her husband, Helder. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Koen Shaw, his fiancé, Adriana, Kyler Shaw, Janae Gillett and her husband Jason. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Shaw, his sister, Rachael Gilbert, four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store