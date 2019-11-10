Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 (559)-227-4048 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home 1525 East Saginaw Fresno , CA 937044435 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church 2226 Ventura View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Land developer, noted attorney, and scion of a pioneering farm family in the Central Valley, Paul Suren Mosesian died on Monday November 4, 2019 after a long illness. He was 81. Paul will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a loyal friend, successful businessman, and by those who confronted him in the courtroom, as a hard-nosed litigant. Mosesian was the namesake of his paternal grandfather Paul Arop Mosesian, an Armenian immigrant who fled persecution in the Anatolian region of Turkey landing first in 1887 Boston to work in a shoe factory, then trying his luck in the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush before coming to Fresno in 1899 to make his fortune in horticultural crops. The deceased was inspired by this smart hard-working grandfather who laid the foundation for what became the Sun Maid Corporation, created noteworthy grape and raisin brands, as well as built a significant land empire doing business with luminaries like George Nees of Nees Avenue, and O.J. Woodward patriarch to the donors of the city's eponymous park. Paul was a third generation Fresnan, born on Easter Sunday April 17, 1938 to Suren and Marian Mosesian. His family lived on Cornell just off old picturesque Van Ness Boulevard, between Clinton and Shields, not far from where the historic Russ Clements gas station is located. He demonstrated early talent as both a scholar and athlete earning the distinction of valedictorian for Fresno High School's Class of 1956 as well as lettering in wrestling for four years, culminating in State Champion as a senior. He was also a member of the varsity football team offensive line beginning his sophomore year finishing with a knee injury during an appearance in the East-West Shrine Game. This was an era of football without face masks, let alone adequate skull and joint protective gear. Paul was a fierce competitor, one of his defining characteristics. Because of such tenacity he earned accolades both on and off his various fields of endeavor, but it took its toll. Paul chose the University of California for his tertiary education among the multiple scholarships he was offered after high school. He graduated from Berkeley with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration (Finance) in 1960 then a J.D. from UC Berkeley's prestigious Boalt Hall School of Law in 1963. Family lore says Paul's first case was argued and won before the California Supreme Court the day after he was admitted to practice in 1964, unique in the history of California law. His first decade as a lawyer was spent in general practice and forming a real estate investment and development company with his brother Charles Mosesian in 1966. In the early 1970s Mosesian spearheaded the fundraising and lobbying efforts for the statue of the Armenian folk hero David of Sassoon to be erected in the precincts of Fresno's Courthouse Park. This was followed by a highly successful career specializing in personal injury, wrongful death, product liability and malpractice litigation until the mid 1980s. Paul shifted his primary focus from law to family business interests in the early 1990s. Mosesian is a venerable name in the history of Fresno. It is both old-school and new. The property comprising today's Sunnyside High School in southeast Fresno was sold to the city's Unified School District in 1993 by Paul and his brother Charles, who survives him. Their firm, the Mosesian Land Company, used the proceeds to acquire property in Newport Beach. Paul is also survived by his wife of 37 years Diane Ashby Mosesian. He is mourned by three children from a first marriage (1959-1975) to Sallie Barents: older son Paul Charles and wife Christy, daughter "Pebbles" Suzanne Marian, and younger son Richard Paul, wife Michele, and grandchildren Caitlin and Dylan. Diane's son Darrin Morkunas, wife Kathryn, and their seven children Cosette, Michele, Ashby, James, John, Paul, and Mary will miss him too. Cosette and her husband Alex Hill made him a very pleased great grandfather with the births of Thaddeus, Titus, and Theophilus. He is also mourned by cousins Patricia Albrecht, William Manoogian, John Manoogian, Tom Mouradick and their families. 