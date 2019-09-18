Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Vernon Weaver. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Catholic Church Graveside service 11:00 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Vernon Weaver was born November 14, 1926 in Moorfield, IN, a small farming community. He served nearly 2 years in the U.S. Army during WWII , stationed primarily on Manila Island in the Pacific. After the war, he moved back to Indiana and worked there and later in Visalia, CA, Omaha, NB, and the San Francisco Bay area in various capacities with the VA and IRS. In 1970, he adopted Fresno as his permanent home. Although he retired in 1980 from his role as Accounting Branch Chief at the IRS data center in Fresno, he went on to lead the First California Federal Credit Union, worked as a courier for legal offices, and managed a small income tax preparation business. He still found time to golf, travel and spend time with family and friends as host of the Weaver Resort--his home in Fresno for 35 years. All through his life he was known for his sense of humor, loyalty, kindness and devotion. He passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 92. He is preceded in death by his wives: Elaine Weaver Skibinsky, Carmen Walsh Weaver, and Mary Jane Rohr Weaver. He is survived by daughter Karen Weaver Willett and her husband Ed Barker; granddaughters: Annie Willett Thomas and Laura Willett Espinoza; and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by step-children Mike Walsh and his wife Terri, Sally Walsh Kennerk and her husband Dan; and four grandchildren. He is survived by stepchildren, Kenneth Riley and his wife Patty, Kathleen Riley, Laura Lautner and her husband Mark, Nancy Townsel and her husband Dean, four grandchildren and one great granddaughter. A memorial service will be held on September 24 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church followed by a reception in the community hall. On September 25 at 11 a.m. a ceremony with military funeral honors will be conducted on his behalf at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary in Santa Nella, CA, where his ashes will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Agnes Hospice in Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 18, 2019

