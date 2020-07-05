Dr. Paul Zettas passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in his home in Santa Barbara on June 18th, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Zettas was born on Sept. 7, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Lillian and Gust Zettas. From the age of seven, he knew he wanted to become a doctor. After one year of college, he was called to serve with the U.S. Army in occupied Japan. He returned to finish college, and graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School Chicago in 1953 and completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, and Boston Children's Hospital. During his residency in Chicago, he met and married Eugenia (Jenny) Demos, the love of his life. They had three daughters; Carol, Pamela and Christine, and were happily married for 65 years. In 1977, Dr. Zettas moved with his family to Fresno and joined his brother, the late James Zettas, M.D. to form Zettas Orthopedic Medical Group. In 1988, Paul and Jenny moved to Santa Barbara to retire. Paul had time to pursue his many interests: music, gardening, tennis, bridge, reading, and closely following the stock market. Paul's true passion became tending to his orchard and nurturing his carefully chosen varieties of flowers, plants and fruit trees. When he wasn't in the garden, he was likely to be found on the tennis courts with his group of friends, affectionately called "the Grumpy Old Men." He played tennis with great enthusiasm until the age of 91. Most evenings, he played the piano and sang a beautiful tune. Paul loved his family and his country. He was fortunate in life, but having grown up during the depression, he understood misfortune. He will be remembered for his intellect, strong moral character, and voice of reason. His joke-telling was epic; his delivery of jokes was often more humorous than the jokes themselves. He was a student of history, and lived by the philosophy of "Moderation in All Things." He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Dr. Zettas is survived by his wife, Eugenia, three daughters; Carol Weill (Michael) of Palatine, IL, Pamela Perlman (Ed) of Greenwich, CT, Christine Di Filippo (Jim) of Colleyville, TX, and his two sister-in-laws; Patricia Zettas and Bertha Patsavas. Paul was the proud Papou of 4 grandchildren, Evan, Scottie, Paul and Lauren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store