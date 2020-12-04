Paul Zografos

July 5, 1942 - November 28, 2020

Fresno, California - Paul James Zografos fell asleep in the Lord peacefully at the age of 78 on November 28, 2020 after complications from a medical procedure. Paul was born on July 5, 1942 in Burlington, Iowa to James and Fannie Zografos and was the youngest of three children. Paul attended grammar and junior high school in San Francisco, California and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Fresno, California in 1960. After graduating from high school, he worked as a salesman for American Standard and Allied Equipment. In 2002, he opened his own sub-contracting company, Allied Dock Products, which sells and installs loading dock warehouse equipment. He was incredibly proud to share ownership of this company with his son, James, who will now ensure its continued success with integrity, loyalty, and respect as these were the attributes that best described Paul's work ethic and overall character.

In 1965, Paul married his devoted wife, Nickie, and together they raised two children, James and Kara (also known as "little girl"). Paul was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian and was active in the church in a variety of capacities, including as a Parish Council Member and a Member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA). He also coordinated the beverages booth at the annual Greek Food Festival for numerous years. Some of his most cherished church memories, however; included taking care of the social hall, lawn, and garden with his father and his quiet time sitting alone in the church during the week.

Paul was Past President and proud member of East Fresno Rotary for more than 45 years. He also enjoyed duck and dove hunting in his early years and fishing on his boat at Huntington Lake with life-long friends and family. He especially loved his yearly visits to Carmel, California with his family and could never resist the numerous bakeries and the famous "Cottage of Sweets". Paul will also be fondly remembered by his family each time they are in the presence of gardenias as he loved that flower and its beautiful fragrance.

Paul is survived by his wife Nickie Zografos of 55 years; his children, James Zografos and his wife Tracy and Kara Zografos and her husband Marcus; his much loved granddaughter, Bella; his faithful golden retriever companion, Zoie; and numerous family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister.

The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to the dedicated medical staff at Stanford Medical Center and Hinds Hospice in Fresno for their kind care during this past month and to Dr. George Molina of Clovis for his compassionate care over the years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church followed by Interment at Belmont Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be planned once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Remembrances may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N. Orchard Street, Fresno, CA 93703; Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave. Fresno, CA 93711; and East Fresno Rotary (Paul Zografos Memorial), 5711 N. West Ave., Suite 210, Fresno, CA 93711.

"Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean, I'll miss you until we meet again."

