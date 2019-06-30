It is with great sadness that the Duran family announces the passing of our beloved mother, Paula Villarreal Duran. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27th, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julius M. Duran; parents, Benito Santos Villarreal and Isabel Ramirez Villarreal; sisters Martha and Josephine Villarreal; brother John Villarreal; son, Ray Duran, Sr. She is lovingly remembered by her brother Tony Villarreal; children and spouses Rachel and Gus Nunez, Rosemary and John Perez, Rick and Ruby Duran; as well as 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Paula was a faithful Catholic and member of St. Mary's Guadalupana Society. She was a devoted wife, married to Julius Duran for 74 years. She was the beloved matriarch of the Duran Family whom offered daily prayers for her loved ones. A viewing will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home in Sanger, CA, on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church (O Street) in Sanger on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019