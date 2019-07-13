Paulena Funk Isaak, 84, of Fresno, CA went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019, after battling Multiple Sclerosis and liver cancer. She was born on April 28, 1935, in Corn, Oklahoma to Samuel and Anna Funk. She went on to marry Dr. Daniel Isaak and have 4 healthy children. Paulena is survived by her children, Danelle Margaret, Annette Lynn, Bradley Paul, and Jonathan Charles, and their families, including 9 grandchildren, an additional 3 grandchildren through marriage, and her first great-grandson. Memorial services were held on Tuesday, July 9 at 11:00 am at the Willow Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church.
Published in the Fresno Bee from July 13 to July 14, 2019