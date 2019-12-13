Paulette Kaye Bell Williams (1948 - 2019)
Paulette, passed peacefully 12/8/19 surrounded by her Pacific Gardens family. Born 9/7/48, Fowler CA, to Russell and Geraldine Smith Parker. Married Frank Bell, he preceded her in death as did her second husband, Donald Williams. Paulette (Polly) was a talented artist, loved to crochet, cook, sing and laugh. Pollys 'Forever Young' outlook on life was evident as she was the perpetual teenager at heart. Surviving Paulette are her children, Brian Bell, David (Tara) Bell, grandchildren Matt (Amy) Bell, Stacey (Lester) Bell Haynes, Jackson Bell, Troy-Troy Bell; great grand children, Everly J. Haynes, Cooper C. Bell. Siblings, Susan Abril, Jay Parker, numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Paulettes parents and siblings, Dell Parker, Shirley DeMello, Sally Kleim, Ted Parker, Ronnie Parker & Brenda Brisco preceded her in death. There will be no services per Paulettes request. Three Kisses
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 13, 2019
