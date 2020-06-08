Pauline Ann Gambero was born to parents Pete and Carrie Ricci of Fresno, CA, on August 5, 1927. She passed away peacefully, June 1, 2020, at the age of 92 with her family present. Pauline was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dan Gambero(d.1975). They were married 28 years when he passed away. She was also preceded in death by her son Jerry(d.2018), which left her heartbroken until she died, and only sister Evelyn Catazarite. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Darrell and Marilyn of Texas and Rick and Shirley Gambero of Fresno, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She loved her family and friends unconditionally, and she was the happiest when we were all together. She could make us laugh without even trying and feed us until we could eat no more. Pauline was the heart and soul of our family. She was deeply loved, and she will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will take place on June 10, 2020, from 1-4 pm at Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Bair, 1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno 93704. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, June 11, 2020, 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 929 Harvard Ave, Clovis, 93612 Following CDC guidelines, masks are required for both the viewing and service. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service at St. Peters Cemetery following the Mass. Also, due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a local restaurant for a limited number of friends and family later in the evening.

