In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Armenian Presbyterian Church in memory of Pearl Lion. A service will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11am at First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Pearl is survived by her husband Alfred Lion Jr., son Jeffrey and his girlfriend Victoria, his children Gabriella, Joshua and Demitria and their mother Ingrid. Her son Danny and his wife Jacqueline and their three children Danielle, Jack, and Charles Paul, and her son Bruce and his wife Robin and their three children Frank, Vinson, and Valen. She is also survived by her three sisters; Nancy Asadourian, Sarah Siroonian, and Lorraine and husband Jack Cornish, and several nieces and nephews. In her free time she enjoyed playing tennis at Sierra Sport and Racquet, she was an avid reader, and loved traveling with her husband. Pearl was a mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. She was known for her fiery personality and her giving heart. Pearl was a dedicated Christian, philanthropist, and was highly involved in her community. She served as a member of Ani Guild, Fidelis, and Youth for Christ to name a few. Her religion was very important to her and she was an involved member of her church, First Armenian Presbyterian, where she served as a volunteer for numerous functions. She attended Fowler High where she graduated Valedictorian, and received her Bachelor's degree from Fresno State, where she studied to be a teacher. In June of 1954 Pearl was married to her beloved husband Alfred Lion Jr. at First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Together they moved to Tacoma, Washington where she taught for two years and had their first son Jeffrey. They brought their family back to Fresno where she proceeded to teach for 4 years, and had two more sons; Danny and Bruce. Pearl Lion, a resident of Fresno, CA passed away at home Sunday the 5th of January 2020. Pearl was born on March 1,1930 in Fowler, CA to Matthew and Florence Najarian and had three sisters; Nancy, Sarah, and Lorraine. Published in the Fresno Bee from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

