Peggy Schoettler passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at her home in Visalia, with her cat Bitsy by her side, while listening to Bing Crosby on her CD player. Peggy was born Margaret Mae Munson on January 21, 1928 in Fresno, the only child of Walter and Helen Munson. She obtained a degree in journalism from Fresno State College, where she met the love of her life, Don Schoettler (also a journalism major). They were married on October 1, 1949. Don and Peggy made their home in Fresno on W. Twain Avenue in the Fig Garden area. They had four children, Mark, Donna, Dean and Karl. Peggy worked many years with Don at his Aetna Life Insurance agency. In 1977 she began working as a customer service representative for Aetna Health, helping customers navigate insurance claims. In 2004 Peggy began a new chapter in her life, moving to Visalia's Sierra Village retirement community where she made new friends and served as recording secretary for the Visalia Garden Club. Peggy always had a smile for everyone. She was the sweetest, kindest and most supportive Mom we could have ever hoped for. While she has left this life, we keep her in our hearts, our minds, and our memory, and know she is never truly gone. Peggy is survived by her son Mark (wife Joyce) and their two children, Mike (wife Heather) and Kari, her daughter Donna Adams (husband John) and their two sons James and David (wife Karla), her son Dean (wife Emma) and their two daughters Megan (husband Ben) and Sarah, and her son Karl (wife Carole). She was also thrilled to welcome great grandchildren Ryan and Oliver in the past 2 years. A memorial service for Peggy will be on Saturday, September 21 at the Hadley-Marcom chapel at 1700 W. Caldwell Avenue. Visitation will be from 11 am to noon and then a service at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the Village Center at Sierra Village where Mom lived, 1 Molenstraat Lane, Visalia. A code to enter the gate will be provided or can be requested from [email protected] A second graveside service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno (201 N. Teilman) on Monday, September 23 at 11:30 am. The family requests in lieu of flowers that you contribute to .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 18, 2019