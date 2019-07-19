Penny Hadsel passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 13th. Her family will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 20 at 2PM in Clovis at Boice Funeral Home. She is survived by her family, Debbie Wolgemuth, Robin and Roger Wright, Grandchildren: Jeremy Shepard, Aaron Wolgemuth, Hannah Wolgemuth, Jimmy Wright, Kevin Wright, Jeanine Wright and Taylor Wright. Penny was a Past-President and volunteer for many years with the Saint Agnes Guild. Her zest for life and sunny personality wll be missed by all.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 19, 2019