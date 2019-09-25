Penny, age 73, died on Friday, September 20, 2019, with her husband by her side in their home in Clovis, CA. Less than a week after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer that had spread into her liver, Penny returned home from the hospital to be cared for by Nancy Hinds Hospice. Penelope Ann was born on September 21, 1945, in Reedley, CA, to Herman and Loleta Weaver. At 17, she met her husband of 56 years, Tony Ray Poole. The couple raised children outside of Sanger in their country home. Over the years they enjoyed attending bible study through People's Church, traveling, watching grandchildren grow, and countless trips to Pismo. Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Loleta Weaver, and sister, Dolores Hobbs. She is survived by her husband Tony; eldest son Don Smith and wife Susie; daughter Kristin Case and husband Scott; youngest son Jason Poole and wife Dennise; grandchildren, Josh, Robbie, and Tyler Smith, Carly Saunders, Nathan and Allie Case, Justin and Natalie LoPresto, Andee, Bailee and Jason Erik Poole; eldest sister Virginia Wheeler and many other loved ones. Visitation will be held @ Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, CA, on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 3:00-6:00pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 @10am @ Clovis Cemetery, Clovis, CA. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Nancy Hinds Hospice.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 25, 2019